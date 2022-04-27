Essential Properties FFO of $0.40 beats by $0.02, revenue of $70.12M beats by $3.94M
Apr. 27, 2022 4:16 PM ETEssential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Essential Properties press release (NYSE:EPRT): Q1 FFO of $0.40 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $70.12M (+44.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.94M.
- “With a well-fortified balance sheet and a robust investment pipeline, we are increasing our 2022 AFFO per share guidance range to $1.50 to $1.53, which not only reflects our brisk start to the year but a growing desire among middle-market operators to monetize their real estate amidst the backdrop of rising interest rates.” said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Mavoides.