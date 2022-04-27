Essential Properties FFO of $0.40 beats by $0.02, revenue of $70.12M beats by $3.94M

  • Essential Properties press release (NYSE:EPRT): Q1 FFO of $0.40 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $70.12M (+44.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.94M.
  •  “With a well-fortified balance sheet and a robust investment pipeline, we are increasing our 2022 AFFO per share guidance range to $1.50 to $1.53, which not only reflects our brisk start to the year but a growing desire among middle-market operators to monetize their real estate amidst the backdrop of rising interest rates.” said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Mavoides.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.