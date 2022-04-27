Synopsys to acquire WhiteHat Security for $330M
Apr. 27, 2022 4:18 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) said Wednesday it will acquire WhiteHat Security, an application security SaaS provider, from NTT Security for ~$330M in cash.
- The acquisition will provide SNPS with significant SaaS capabilities and market-segment-leading dynamic application security testing (DAST) technology.
- The deal is expected to close in Q3.
- Based on prelim. review, SNPS expects the acquisition to be roughly neutral to FY22 non-GAAP EPS.
- "WhiteHat Security's DAST capabilities complement our strengths in static analysis, interactive analysis and software composition analysis, while their expertise in SaaS will accelerate our security testing SaaS capabilities," said Jason Schmitt, general manager, Synopsys Software Integrity Group.