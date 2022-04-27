Molina Healthcare Non-GAAP EPS of $4.90 beats by $0.22, revenue of $7.77B beats by $250M
Apr. 27, 2022 4:19 PM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Molina Healthcare press release (NYSE:MOH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.90 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $7.77B (+19.2% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
- The consolidated MCR for the first quarter of 2022 was 87.1%, compared to 86.8% for first quarter of 2021.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Company served approximately 5.1 million members, an increase of 480,000 members or 10% compared to March 31, 2021.
- Premium revenue was approximately $7.5 billion for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 19% compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- The Company increased its full year 2022 premium revenue guidance to approximately $29.25 billion, compared to its previous guidance of approximately $28.5 billion.
- The Company increased its full year 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to no less than $17.10 per diluted share, compared to its previous guidance of no less than $17.00 per diluted share vs. $17.18 consensus.