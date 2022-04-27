PayPal Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 in-line, revenue of $6.5B beats by $90M

Apr. 27, 2022 4:20 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • PayPal press release (NASDAQ:PYPL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 in-line.
  • Revenue of $6.5B (+7.8% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • Shares -0.9%.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Revenue expected to grow 11%-13% with TPV surpassing $1.4 trillion; TPV growth expected to be in the range of ~13%-15% and ~15%-17% on an FXN basis; Net revenues expected to grow ~11%-13% on a spot and FXN basis; excluding eBay, revenue expected to grow ~15%-17% on a spot basis; GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of ~$2.19-$2.34, non-GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of ~$3.81-$3.93 vs. consensus of $4.62; Approximately 10 million NNAs expected to be added to PayPal’s platform in FY’22
