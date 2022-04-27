Merit Medical Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.06, revenue of $275.4M beats by $11.08M
Apr. 27, 2022 4:22 PM ETMerit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Merit Medical Systems press release (NASDAQ:MMSI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $275.4M (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $11.08M.
- 2022 Financial Guidance"
- Expects Net revenue in the range of $1.117B to $1.140B vs. consensus $1.13B.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $140.0 million to $148.7 million, or $2.41 to $2.56 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $136.2 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Analysts estimate $2.48.