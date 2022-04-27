Merit Medical Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.06, revenue of $275.4M beats by $11.08M

Apr. 27, 2022 4:22 PM ETMerit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Merit Medical Systems press release (NASDAQ:MMSI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $275.4M (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $11.08M.
  • 2022 Financial Guidance"
  • Expects Net revenue in the range of $1.117B to $1.140B vs. consensus $1.13B.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $140.0 million to $148.7 million, or $2.41 to $2.56 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $136.2 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Analysts estimate $2.48.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.