Shell (NYSE:SHEL), hit recently by criticism from Ukrainian officials for trying to buy fuel that could be part-Russian, sought to buy two cargoes of jet fuel on Wednesday with a clause stating delivered goods cannot be of Russian origin and cannot be blended with any product produced in or delivered from there, Bloomberg reports.

Shell (SHEL) previously had said it would buy fuel provided it contained less than 50% of fuel of Russian origin, a stance that was slammed by Ukrainian government officials.

"We are working to phase out Russian oil and gas from our supply chain while protecting the energy and fuel supplies that millions of people rely on every day," a Shell spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Shell (SHEL) was one of the first energy companies to walk away from its Russian assets after the invasion of Ukraine, but it soon was criticized for buying a cargo of Russian Urals crude at a record discount.