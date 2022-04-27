Aspen Non-GAAP EPS of $1.38 beats by $0.03, revenue of $187.75M misses by $2.86M
Apr. 27, 2022 4:26 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Aspen press release (NASDAQ:AZPN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.38 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $187.75M (+15.4% Y/Y) misses by $2.86M.
- AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $285.2 million and total borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, of $279.4 million at March 31, 2022.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Annual spend growth of 7-8% year-over-year
- Free cash flow of at least $285 million
- Total bookings of $814 to $840 million
- Total revenue of $737 to $754 million
- Non-GAAP operating income of $404 to $416 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $360 to $371 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $5.33 to $5.50.