LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares are gapping up more than 22% in Wednesday afterhours trading after the consumer lending platform boosted its full-year revenue outlook.

It's expecting revenue of $1.15B-1.25B in 2022, up from $1.1B-1.2B in the previous view.

The move comes as the company's first-quarter results came in stronger than expected. Revenue of $289.5M topped the average analyst estimate of $262.43M and increased from $262.2M in the prior quarter. Q1 EPS of $0.39 also beat the consensus of $0.26 and jumped from $0.27 in Q4 2021.

Q1 net interest income of $99.68M compared with $83.2M in Q4 2021 and $18.51M in Q1 of last year. Net interest margin of 8.3% in Q1 rose from 7.6% in Q4 2021 and 1.8% in Q1 a year ago.

Loan originations were $3.22B in Q1, up from $3.07B in Q4 2021 and $1.5B in Q1 2021.

Tier 1 leverage ratio of 13.2% in Q1 edged lower from 14.3% in Q4 2021 but increased from 12.9% in Q1 2021.

Provision for credit losses was $52.5M in Q1, up from 45.1M in Q4 2021 and $21.5M in the year-ago period.

Return on average equity of 18.7% in Q1 vs. 14.1% in the prior quarter.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

At the end of March, LendingClub surpassed 4M members.