Las Vegas Sands misses estimates but generates positive EBITDA amid COVID disruption

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) said it generated positive EBITDA at its Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore in Q1 and for the company as a whole.

Revenue was down 7.6% in Q1 from last year and the operating loss grew to $302M. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $110M.

Capital expenditures during the quarter totaled $137M. That tally included construction, development and maintenance activities of $84M in Macau, $50M at Marina Bay Sands and $3M in the Corporate and Other segment.

The company ended the quarter with cash of $6.43B and total debt of $14.95B.

Looking ahead, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) said it remain confident in the recovery of travel and tourism spending across its markets.

Shares of LVS fell 1.78% in after-hours trading to $34.22 following the earnings miss. The 52-week trading range for LVS is $31.26 to $62.85.