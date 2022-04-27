Las Vegas Sands misses estimates but generates positive EBITDA amid COVID disruption

Apr. 27, 2022 4:29 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Macau cityscape at night, all hotel and tower are colorful lighten up with blue sky, Macau, China.

greenleaf123/iStock via Getty Images

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) said it generated positive EBITDA at its Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore in Q1 and for the company as a whole.

Revenue was down 7.6% in Q1 from last year and the operating loss grew to $302M. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $110M.

Capital expenditures during the quarter totaled $137M. That tally included construction, development and maintenance activities of $84M in Macau, $50M at Marina Bay Sands and $3M in the Corporate and Other segment.

The company ended the quarter with cash of $6.43B and total debt of $14.95B.

Looking ahead, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) said it remain confident in the recovery of travel and tourism spending across its markets.

Shares of LVS fell 1.78% in after-hours trading to $34.22 following the earnings miss. The 52-week trading range for LVS is $31.26 to $62.85.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.