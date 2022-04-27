Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) narrowly exceeded Street forecasts with its 1Q 2022 revenue on Wednesday as sales volumes surged ~9% YoY, offset by a 7% YoY decline in net selling price.

Meanwhile, the first quarter witnessed a 2% YoY ($110M) benefit related to estimated sales deductions, and the negative impact from forex changes stood at 2%.

Sales from Rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel fell ~7% YoY to $862M, while plaque psoriasis pill Otezla added $451M sales with a ~7% YoY decline.

Sales for osteoporosis drug Prolia jumped ~12% to $852M, while Xgeva and Repatha sales gained ~7% YoY and ~15% YoY to $502M and $329M, respectively. Neulasta sales fell ~28% YoY to $348M.

Newly approved KRAS inhibitor Lumakras generated $62M in sales compared to $90M in the preceding quarter. The drug, approved in nearly 40 countries, has now been prescribed to approximately 2,500 patients so far.

The company’s GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share reached $2.68 and $4.25, with a ~5% YoY decline and ~15% YoY growth, respectively.

For 2022, Amgen (AMGN) has revised the GAAP EPS guidance to $12.53 – $13.58 and kept the revenue and non-GAAP guidance unchanged at $25.4B – $26.5B and $17.00 – $18.00 compared to ~$26.1B and $17.61 in the consensus, respectively.