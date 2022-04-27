Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares pushed higher after printing a beat on top and bottom lines for earnings and solidifying full year guidance.

For the first quarter, the automaker edged past estimates on EPS by a penny while cents, roaring past revenue expectations by about $1 billion after adjusting for a mark-to-market loss of $5.4 billion on the company’s investment in Rivian (RIVN). For the full year, the company expects to achieve $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in adjusted EBIT while vehicle wholesale volumes increase 10% to 15% from 2021.

The bullish guidance was bolstered by hopeful commentary on the semiconductor shortage, which the company noted as a major impact on January and February results. CEO Jim Farley explained that March manufacturing trends improved significantly and and professed that the company has an “extremely healthy” order bank at present.

“The appeal of these products – Bronco, Bronco Sport, Maverick, Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit

and now the F-150 Lightning – is undeniable,” Farley said in a statement on the demand dynamics. “That’s translating into orders, typically with rich configurations that deliver great experiences to those customers and healthy pricing for us.”

He added that the company’s “innovative EVs” are particularly important to gaining new customers at a rapid rate.

The release notes that the company is anticipating the production of 600,000 EVs by late 2023, including E-Transit vans in the U.S. and Europe and F-150 Lightning pickup in the U.S.

To be sure, the guidance offered by management makes a number of assumptions. Namely, the outlook “assumes that disruptions in the supply chain and local vehicle manufacturing operations resulting from renewed COVID-related health concerns and lockdowns in China do not further deteriorate.”

More details on how the company can navigate these headwinds and achieve its EV-growth aims will be key points of focus in the automaker's earnings call, set to kick off at 5 PM ET.

Shares were marked about 2% higher shortly before the call.

Dig into the financials ahead of the call.