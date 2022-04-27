Icon Non-GAAP EPS of $2.76 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.9B beats by $10M

Apr. 27, 2022 4:39 PM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Icon press release (NASDAQ:ICLR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.76 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $1.9B (+121.4% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Record net business wins in the quarter of $2,426 million; a net book to bill of 1.28.
  • Closing backlog of $19.6 billion, an increase of 2.7% on Q4 2021 or an increase of 9.8% year over year on a Combined Company basis.
  • Days sales outstanding reduced to 35 days from 49 days at March 31, 2021 on a comparable basis.
  • Full year 2022 revenue guidance reaffirmed in the range of $7,770 - $8,050 million ($7.88B consensus), representing a year over year increase of 41.8% to 46.9%. Full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance reaffirmed in the range of $11.55 - $11.95 ($11.72 consensus).
