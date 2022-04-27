NexTier Oilfield Solutions GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.01, revenue of $635M beats by $65.64M
Apr. 27, 2022 4:40 PM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions press release (NYSE:NEX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $635M (+178.0% Y/Y) beats by $65.64M.
- Outlook: For the second quarter of 2022, the company anticipates sequential revenue growth in excess of 20% and significant adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, resulting in expected adjusted EBITDA of at least $130M. It anticipates annualized adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet of at least $15M in second quarter of 2022.
- For the full year 2022, it anticipates adjusted EBITDA will exceed the high-end of our previously guided range of $330-360M.