NexTier Oilfield Solutions GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.01, revenue of $635M beats by $65.64M

Apr. 27, 2022 4:40 PM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions press release (NYSE:NEX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $635M (+178.0% Y/Y) beats by $65.64M.
  • Outlook: For the second quarter of 2022, the company anticipates sequential revenue growth in excess of 20% and significant adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, resulting in expected adjusted EBITDA of at least $130M. It anticipates annualized adjusted EBITDA per deployed fleet of at least $15M in second quarter of 2022.
  • For the full year 2022, it anticipates adjusted EBITDA will exceed the high-end of our previously guided range of $330-360M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.