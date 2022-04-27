Teladoc plummets 33% after hours on Q1 bottom line miss, revised 2022 estimates
Apr. 27, 2022 4:43 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) fell 33% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telehealth provider's Q1 2022 results missed on the top and bottom lines and it revised its full-year guidance.
- Net loss year over year of ~$6.7B was not comparable due to a large non-cash goodwill impairment charge in Q1 of $6.6B (-$41.11 per share).
- Revenue increased 25% year over year to $565.4M. Also, average revenue per U.S. paid member rose to $2.52 from $2.09 in Q1 2021.
- Teladoc said it was revising its 2022 outlook "to reflect dynamics we are currently experiencing in the direct-to-consumer mental health and chronic condition markets."
- The company is now guiding to revenue and net loss per share of, respectively, $2.4B-$2.5B (vs. consensus of $2.58B), and -$43.50 to -$43 per share. Total U.S. paid membership is expected to be between 54M and 56M.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research recently decided to cut its rating for Teladoc to hold from buy.