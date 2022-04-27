Digital ad names jump postmarket on positive Meta reaction

Apr. 27, 2022 4:42 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP), GOOG, GOOGL, TWTRFB, PINS, TTD, MGNI, PUBM, ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

Artur/iStock via Getty Images

  • Digital ad peers to Meta Platforms (FB) gained postmarket Wednesday on the rising tide of positive reactions to Meta's earnings report, which has pushed that stock 15.3% higher after hours, along with a positive report from Pinterest (PINS), up 7% after hours itself.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has jumped 6.4%. Alphabet is rising - NASDAQ:GOOG +1.4%, NASDAQ:GOOGL +1.5%. Only Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) seems to be missing out on the postmarket party, up just 0.2%.
  • Ad-tech names are also responding favorable to what can only be construed as positive (or at least not too negative) indicators for online advertising: The Trade Desk (TTD) +3.4%, Magnite (MGNI) +2.3%, PubMatic (PUBM) +3.3%; Criteo is flat. Roku (ROKU) has moved 1.7% higher after hours.
