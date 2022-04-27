Annaly Capital Management's (NYSE:NLY) book value per share fell 15% during Q1 as market turbulence led to agency MBS underpeformance. Q1 earnings, though, topped the average analyst estimate and more than covered its dividend.

"The market environment during the first quarter of 2022 was one of the most challenging for fixed-income in decades, characterized by exceptional volatility with substantial spread widening and a notable increase in benchmark rates," said Annaly CEO David Finkelstein.

Q1 earnings available for distribution of $0.28 per share topped the $0.25 consensus and was unchanged from Q4 2021 earnings.

Economic leverage of 6.4x vs. 5.7x in Q4; economic return of -12.3% vs. -2.4% in Q4.

Book value per common share of $6.77 at March 31, 2022 fell from $7.97 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Annaly Capital (NLY) stock was trading down 0.2% in Wednesday after-hours trading.

Q1 net interest margin, excluding PAA, of 2.04% vs. 2.03% in Q4 and 1.91% in Q1 2021.

Q1 net interest spread, excluding PAA, of 1.73% vs. 1.88% in the prior quarter and 1.84% in the year-ago quarter.

Average economic cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.89% at March 31, 2022, vs. 0.79% at Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call on April 28 at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.03.