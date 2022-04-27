Nikola marks serial production launch out of its Arizona plant
Apr. 27, 2022 4:46 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) held a special ceremony in Coolidge, Arizona to mark the beginning of its commercial serial truck production of the Nikola Tre BEV.
- The company began production of the Tre BEV on March 21 at the Coolidge plant and made initial shipments of trucks to customers.
- Phase 1 of the Coolidge manufacturing facility provides Nikola (NKLA) with a production capacity of 2,500 trucks. Construction of the Phase 2 assembly expansion area has begun and is expected to be completed in 2023 with a production capacity of up to 20,000-trucks per year on two shifts.
- Nikola (NKLA) is expected to report earnings during the early part of May.
