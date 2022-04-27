Canadian Pacific shares slip as inefficiency impacts earnings

Canadian Pacific Railway Vaughan Intermodal Terminal in Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada

jimfeng/E+ via Getty Images

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) investors are paying the price for inflated inefficiency from the Calgary-based railroad operator.

The company reported Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.67, short of expectations set at C$0.71 for the quarter. Meanwhile, revenue of C$1.84B missed estimates by C$40M and marked an over 6% decline from 2021. The railroad also reported a significant increase in its operating ratio, ballooning over 10% to 70.9% from 60.2% in the year prior.

“The quarter reflected the impact of last year's drought on Canadian grain volumes, harsh winter operating conditions and the effects of a work stoppage,” CEO Keith Creel explained.

The release also cited the integration of Kansas City Southern as a major reason for the efficiency issues reflected in the reported figures.

Shares fell about 2.4% in extended trading hours.

