HighPeak Energy adds to Permian position in $255M bolt-on deal

Apr. 27, 2022 4:47 PM ETHighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) said Wednesday it agreed to acquire the Howard County assets of Hannathon Petroleum for $255M in cash and ~3.78M common shares.

HighPeak (HPK) said the bolt-on acquisition adds ~150 net locations and 18,600 net acres largely contiguous to its existing Signal Peak position with estimated 2022 average production of 5K boe/day; the company currently owns non-operated working interest in ~60% of the acquired gross acreage position.

The company expects to maintain Hannathon's existing one-rig drilling program on the acquired acreage through 2022.

HighPeak's (HPK) Permian Basin position and relatively strong margin profile recently won the endorsement of CNBC's Jim Cramer.

