Aflac (NYSE:AFL) stock is rising 1.9% in Wednesday after-hours trading after Q1 earnings beat the average analyst estimate, helped by low benefit ratios and better-than expected returns from alternative investments.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.42, beating the $1.37 consensus, fell from $1.28 in Q4 2021 and $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The current quarter's results included variable investment income from alternative investments, which was $0.04 per share above return expectations, and a gain of $0.01 per share related to the sale of a parcel of non-core real estate, the company said. The weaker yen/dollar exchange rate hurt adjusted EPS by $0.06.

Q1 total revenue of $5.27B, topping consensus of $5.14B. fell from $5.43B in Q4 and from $5.87B in Q1 2021.

Total investments and cash at March 31, 2022 was $132.6B vs. $143.0B at Dec. 31, 2021. During the quarter, Aflac (AFL) used $500M in capital to repurchase 8.0M of its common shares. At the end of March 2022, it had 47.8M remaining shares authorized for repurchase.

In dollar terms, Aflac (AFL) Japan net earned premiums fell 12.8% Y/Y to $2.7B, adjusted net investment income declined 3.5% to $680M, and total adjusted revenue fell by 11.1% to $3.4B. Pretax adjusted earnings fell 2.8% to $862M.

Aflac U.S. net earned premiums fell 0.6% to $1.4B, affected by lower persistency. That was more than offset by a $12M increase in fee income and an $8M increase in adjusted net investment income. Pretax adjusted earnings of $325M dropped 27.0% Y/Y, due to higher incurred benefits as benefits approach prepandemic levels and elevated adjusted expenses. Aflac U.S. sales rose 19.0% in the quarter to $299M, on improved pandemic conditions and investment in growth initiatives.

Earlier, Aflac (AFL) non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 beats by $0.05, revenue of $5.3B beats by $160M