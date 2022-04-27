AvalonBay Communities narrows 2022 core FFO guidance as Q1 rental income climbs

Apr. 27, 2022 4:59 PM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Brick and Plaster Condos with Balconies

dbvirago/iStock via Getty Images

  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) on Wednesday has narrowed its full-year core FFO guidance range as rental income climbed during the first quarter.
  • Sees core FFO of $9.38-9.78 compared with $9.30-9.80 in the previous forecast.
  • Meanwhile, residential rental income of $540.4M jumped from $498.07M in Q1 2021 and $529.8M in Q4 2021.
  • Same store revenue rose 8.7% to $546.84M over the year-ago period. Same store operating expenses were $169.7M in Q1, up 4.7% Y/Y.
  • Commercial net operating loss of $8.32M in Q1 compared with -$5.4M in Q1 a year ago. By comparison, residential NOI of $410M jumped from $349.59M in Q1 2021.
  • EBITDAre of $377.74M vs. $381.65M in Q4 2021.
  • Conference call on April 28 at 1:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier this month (April 7), AvalonBay priced a public common stock offering of 2M shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.