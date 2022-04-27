AvalonBay Communities narrows 2022 core FFO guidance as Q1 rental income climbs
Apr. 27, 2022 4:59 PM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) on Wednesday has narrowed its full-year core FFO guidance range as rental income climbed during the first quarter.
- Sees core FFO of $9.38-9.78 compared with $9.30-9.80 in the previous forecast.
- Meanwhile, residential rental income of $540.4M jumped from $498.07M in Q1 2021 and $529.8M in Q4 2021.
- Same store revenue rose 8.7% to $546.84M over the year-ago period. Same store operating expenses were $169.7M in Q1, up 4.7% Y/Y.
- Commercial net operating loss of $8.32M in Q1 compared with -$5.4M in Q1 a year ago. By comparison, residential NOI of $410M jumped from $349.59M in Q1 2021.
- EBITDAre of $377.74M vs. $381.65M in Q4 2021.
- Conference call on April 28 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Earlier this month (April 7), AvalonBay priced a public common stock offering of 2M shares.