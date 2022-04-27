Antero Q1 results - delivering on earnings, raising guidance

Antero (NYSE:AR) released Q1 results after the close Wednesday, narrowly beating Street estimates, while paying down debt and repurchasing $100m of equity. The company also increased free cash flow guidance for 2022, and now sees $2.5b of free cash flow generation this year. The improved free cash flow guidance is up over 50% from estimates released with Q4 results:

  • Earnings - Antero (AR) generated $1.21 in adjusted earnings per share during Q1, versus Street expectations for $1.19.
  • Cash flow - the company generated $465m in free cash flow before changes in working capital, and raised annual free cash flow guidance to $2.5b, or ~25% of the company's current market capitalization.
  • Capital allocation - management reduced net debt by ~$165m and repurchased $100m in equity, or ~1% of shares outstanding; share buybacks are expected to accelerate to 50% of free cash flow at some point during the second quarter.

Management invested exactly 25% of the annual budget on drilling and completions, and spent $24m on land acquisition. Given the maintenance capital program, deleveraging and improved shareholder return strategy, Antero (AR) remains a simple and cheap way to gain exposure to improving US natural gas (NG1:COM) fundamentals.

