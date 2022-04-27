SQZ gets FDA fast track nod for its cell therapy to treat human papillomavirus positive cancers
Apr. 27, 2022 5:06 PM ETSQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) jumped 19.1% to $3.30 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Fast Track designation to the company's lead cell therapy candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, for the treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV) positive cancers.
- The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- SQZ-PBMC-HPV is being evaluated as a a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents in a phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
- The human papillomavirus is one of the most common viruses worldwide. According to the CDC, HPV infection plays a significant role in the formation of more than 90% of anal and cervical cancers, along with other cancers such as vaginal and penile.