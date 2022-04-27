SQZ gets FDA fast track nod for its cell therapy to treat human papillomavirus positive cancers

Apr. 27, 2022 5:06 PM ETSQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) jumped 19.1% to $3.30 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Fast Track designation to the company's lead cell therapy candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, for the treatment of human papillomavirus (HPV) positive cancers.
  • The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
  • SQZ-PBMC-HPV is being evaluated as a a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents in a phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
  • The human papillomavirus is one of the most common viruses worldwide. According to the CDC, HPV infection plays a significant role in the formation of more than 90% of anal and cervical cancers, along with other cancers such as vaginal and penile.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.