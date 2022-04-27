Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were carried higher in extended trading after achieving better-than-anticipated bottom line earnings results.

According to the published figures, total revenue increased 2.7% from the prior year to $112.6, in line with estimates, and a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.14 per share that was better than analyst projections by $0.03.

“We are pleased with the recapturing of momentum that we experienced during the first quarter after the initial impact of COVID-related temporary closures at the beginning of 2022,” CEO Dave Boennighausen said. “We are pleased to report an inflection point in our unit growth with the largest number of quarterly openings since 2016.”

The company opened seven new restaurants in the quarter and also expanded its menu offerings, with high expectations for demand.

Shares popped over 6% in post-market trading as encouraging figures like a 6.4% increase in comparable restaurant sales overcame concerns about eroding operating margins as the chain deals with inflationary pressures.

“We remain confident we will successfully navigate a challenging inflationary environment, particularly short-term pressures on our cost of food, and return to the continued margin expansion we saw in 2021,” Boennighausen said to that end. “As we exit the temporary disruption of COVID, I’ve never been more convinced in the opportunity for Noodles & Company to be one of the premier growth stories in the restaurant industry.”

