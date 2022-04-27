Pinterest rises 6% as company believes pandemic headwinds to MAUs will stop in Q3

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares rose in after-hours trading after the company reported first-quarter results that topped expectations and said pandemic headwinds to monthly active users will stop later this year.

On the conference call, Pinterest (PINS) Chief Financial Officer Todd Morgenfeld said the headwind would stop in the third-quarter and though the second-quarter is traditionally its weakest in terms of monthly active users, it expects growth to resume.

The company ended the first-quarter with 433 million monthly active users and said that

that as of April 25, it had 432.9 million users around the world, including 94 million monthly active users in the U.S. and Canada.

Pinterest (PINS) shares rose nearly 6% in after-hours trading, but had been up as much as 16% earlier in the session.

In the U.S., Pinterest said its monthly active users declined in the first-quarter due to issues with search and specifically the change to Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) search algorithm, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In total, roughly 5 million monthly active users were lost from the February 1 figure it shared when it reported its most recent quarter, Pinterest's Morgenfeld added.

Additionally, Pinterest (PINS) also said that it saw strength in the retail advertising market last quarter and that is likely to continue due to signing joint partnerships with intent to spend from retailers, Morgenfeld explained.

Earlier this month, investment firm KeyBanc revised its earnings estimates for the online advertising industry, including Pinterest (PINS), to reflect the fact new macroeconomic pressures and high inflation are putting negative pressure on ad budgets.