Shares in Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), a technology-focused insurer, climbed 10% in Wednesday after-hours trading after its Q1 loss per share improved from a year ago and revenue grew more than expected.

The company also said it expects to achieve about a 25% improvement in its operating loss for the first half of 2022 compared with the first half of 2021.

Q1 EPS of -$0.30 narrowed from -$0.40 in the year-ago quarter and came in better than the -$0.43 per share consensus.

Q1 revenue of $85.4M, topped the average analyst estimate of $76.8M and increased from $59.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses of $153.3M declined from $162.9M a year ago.

The company said about 85% of its pricing workflows were automated in Q1. "This allows our actuaries to change prices with very little engineering support and move faster than our competitors," management said in a letter to shareholders.

Gross written premiums declined 8% to $187M, while gross earned premium increased 9% to $175M.

Accident period loss ratio was 81%, a 12 point sequential improvement from 93% in Q4 2021, reflecting a combination of favorable seasonality and improvement in its underlying book.

Auto policies in force declined to 335,273 from 360,290 in the year-earlier period, while renters policies in force slipped to 8,351 from 8,835.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

