Nabors Indsutries (NYSE:NBR) -0.2% post-market Wednesday after reporting a larger than expected Q1 adjusted loss while revenues rose 23% Y/Y to $569M, and it expects its average U.S. and international rig counts will rise in the current quarter.

Q1 net loss from continuing operations was $184M, or $22.51/share - which includes a $72M non-cash charge, or $8.63/share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants - vs. a loss of $114M, or $14.60/share, in the previous quarter.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $131M, compared to $132M in the prior quarter.

Q1 average daily revenue of $23K rose nearly $1.3K from Q4, and Nabors said leading-edge daily rates continue to increase sharply and are now at least $5,000 higher than Q1's average daily revenue.

Nabors (NBR) said its U.S. Drilling segment reported $74.3M in adjusted EBITDA for Q1, up 7% Q/Q, as its average Lower 48 rig count rose by nearly nine rigs to 83.4; International Drilling adjusted EBITDA fell 2.5% Q/Q to $71.2M, mostly due to its operations in Russia, while the segment averaged 72 rigs, a slight increase from the prior quarter.

For Q2, the company sees its Lower 48 rig count rising by 6-7 rigs over the Q1 average, while the International average rig count should add 2-3 rigs vs. Q1.

"Industry fundamentals in the Lower 48, and rig counts in particular, have improved dramatically over the last several quarters," Chairman, CEO and President Anthony Petrello said. "Increasing utilization is driving improvement in our financial metrics and we are now on the path toward significant pricing power."

Nabors (NBR) shares have gained 96% YTD and 82% during the past year.