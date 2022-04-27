Facebook parent Meta Platforms' stock (NASDAQ:FB) had jumped 17.5% in postmarket trading Wednesday before the company launched a conference call (still ongoing) to describe its Q1 earnings - a mixed print where its profits beat consensus while revenue growth fell short, and users grew enough to avoid the worst predictions.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the call with a key change, noting the company would be slowing some investment to reflect what execs are seeing in the company's growth.

"Based on the strong revenue growth that we saw in 2021, we kicked off a number of multi-year projects to accelerate some of our longer term investments, especially in our AI infrastructure, Business Platform and Reality Labs," he said.

"These investments are gonna be important for our success and growth over time, so I continue to believe that we should see them through, but with our current business growth levels, we are now planning to slow the pace of some of our investments," he said.

Turning to the company's two business units, he said that in Family of Apps, "I'm confident that we can return to better revenue growth rates over time, including sustained high operating margin. In Reality Labs, we're making large investments to deliver the next platform."

In the coming years, he says the financial goal is to generate enough operating income growth from Family of Apps that it can fund Reality Labs investment while growing overall profitability; "Now, unfortunately that's not going to happen in 2022."

There are three main investment priorities, he says: Meta's short-form video product Reels (a rival to TikTok (BDNCE)); ads, and the metaverse. Reels already makes up more than 20% of time spent on Instagram, he says, and video overall makes up 50% of the time that people spend on Facebook (where Reels is also growing quickly, he says).

