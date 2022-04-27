Methanex increases stock buyback program to 10% of public float
Apr. 27, 2022 5:26 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Wednesday amended its existing normal course issuer bid to increase the number of shares that may be repurchased from 3.8M to ~6.1M.
- This represents 10% of the public float at the time of the announcement of the bid, or Sept. 16, 2021.
- To date, MEOH repurchased 3.8M shares under the bid at a weighted average purchase price of $47.83/share.
- Starting May 2, the remaining shares under the amended bid may be repurchased up to and including Sept. 23.