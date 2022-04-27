Methanex increases stock buyback program to 10% of public float

Apr. 27, 2022 5:26 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Wednesday amended its existing normal course issuer bid to increase the number of shares that may be repurchased from 3.8M to ~6.1M.
  • This represents 10% of the public float at the time of the announcement of the bid, or Sept. 16, 2021.
  • To date, MEOH repurchased 3.8M shares under the bid at a weighted average purchase price of $47.83/share.
  • Starting May 2, the remaining shares under the amended bid may be repurchased up to and including Sept. 23.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.