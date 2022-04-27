United Rentals shares rise on revenue target raise

Apr. 27, 2022

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares notched a modest gain after a big beat on profit estimates on Wednesday evening.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.73, crushing estimates by $0.86 while a 22.3% jump in revenue from 2021 edged revenue expectations by $80 million.

“The momentum we carried into the year accelerated quickly, and our markets are continuing to trend up,” CEO Matthew Flannery said. “The most significant tailwind is the broad-based rental demand we’re seeing in our construction and industrial verticals as we approach our busy season.”

He added that the strong demand that aided a pop in profits for the first quarter should carry through for the remainder of the year. As such, he updated full-year guidance to reflect higher revenue expectations.

The company is now guiding for $11.1 billion to $11.5 billion in revenue, up from a prior range of $10.65 billion to $11.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA expectations were also raised to between $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion from the previous guide of $4.95 billion to $5.15 billion.

Shares gained over 3% in post-market trading.

