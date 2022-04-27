Discover Financial Q1 earnings beat reflects strong loan growth, net interest income

Apr. 27, 2022 5:29 PM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) first-quarter earnings topped the average analyst estimate as loan growth and net interest income accelerated over the prior year.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $4.22 beat the consensus of $3.61 and rose from $3.64 in Q4 2021 but fell from $5.04 in Q1 2021.

Q1 net interest income of $2.74B ticked lower from $2.8B in the prior quarter, but gained from $2.65M in Q1 a year ago.

Non-interest income was $423M in Q1, down from $453M in Q4 2021 and $465M in Q 2021.

Operating expenses were $376M in Q1 compared with $294M in Q4 2021 and $486M in Q1 of last year.

Discover Card sales volume of $46.33B dipped from $51.31M in Q4 2021 but rose from $37.8M in the year-ago period.

Average credit card loans of $73.1B in Q1 edged higher from $71.87B in Q4 2021 and $68.73B in Q1 2021.

Net charge-off rate of 1.61% in Q1 vs. 2.48% in Q1 2021.

Conference call on April 28 at 7:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Discover Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 and announced a $4.2B share buyback program.

