Customers Bancorp Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 beats by $0.53, revenue of $186.28M beats by $36.71M

Apr. 27, 2022 5:32 PM ETCustomers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Customers Bancorp press release (NYSE:CUBI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 beats by $0.53.
  • Revenue of $186.28M (+23.2% Y/Y) beats by $36.71M.
  • Outlook:
  • "We continue to expect to meet or beat projections of our core earnings (excluding PPP) between $4.75 - $5.00 in 2022 and well over $6.00 in 2023, two to three years ahead of our previous guidance of $6.00 by 2025/2026,” said Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO Jay Sidhu.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate for Q2 is $1.74; Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q2 is $156.88M.
    • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $7.12. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $637.93M.
