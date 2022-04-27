EQT Q1 earnings - miss on the quarter offset by 50% increase in cash flow guidance

EQT (NYSE:EQT) reported Q1 results after the close Wednesday, missing earnings by a wide margin, but raising 2022 free cash flow guidance by 50%. The company also paid down debt and repurchased shares, in line with it's updated shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy:

Earnings - during the quarter, EQT (EQT) generated adjusted earnings of 81c per share, well short of Street expectations at 93c.

Free cash flow - the company generated $580m in free cash flow during the quarter, ~3.9% of the current market cap; annual free cash flow guidance was raised to $2.35b, or ~15.7% of the current market cap.

Capital allocation - during the quarter, management repurchased 8.5m shares (~2% of shares outstanding) and reduced debt by ~$500m while paying a nominal dividend.

Given the company's sustaining capital program, debt reduction and shareholder return strategy, EQT (EQT) remains a high-quality way to gain exposure to improving US natural gas (NG1:COM) fundamentals.