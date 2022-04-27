CBD Unlimited GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $0.27M
Apr. 27, 2022 5:33 PM ETEndexx Corporation (EDXC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CBD Unlimited press release (OTCPK:EDXC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $0.27M (+80.0% Y/Y).
- “The first quarter showed continued rebound and growth in revenues,” stated CEO Todd Davis. Davis added, “As the business mix is balancing from ecommerce and specialty stores sales dominance to a stronger presence in Mass Retail in 2022, we continue to expand store count and shelf space with 2,800 new doors and are excited that our ‘Muscle and Joint’ balm and cream products are firmly the top two SKUs in volume and sales in their first six months on shelf.”