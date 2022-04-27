NextEra Energy unit gets award for a transmission line project by Southwest Power Pool
Apr. 27, 2022 5:36 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) unit NextEra Energy Transmission on Wednesday said it had been awarded a transmission line project by regional transmission organization Southwest Power Pool (SPP).
- NextEra Energy Transmission will make a new, about 48-mile, 345 kV transmission line that will connect the Minco and Draper substations in Oklahoma.
- NextEra Energy Transmission said the SPP board approved an industry expert panel recommendation for the company to build the Minco-Pleasant Valley-Draper transmission line project.
- The project is expected to be online in 2024.
- NEE stock earlier closed -0.4% at $73.27.