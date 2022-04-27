NextEra Energy unit gets award for a transmission line project by Southwest Power Pool

Apr. 27, 2022

154,000 volt power transmission line

energyy/E+ via Getty Images

  • NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) unit NextEra Energy Transmission on Wednesday said it had been awarded a transmission line project by regional transmission organization Southwest Power Pool (SPP).
  • NextEra Energy Transmission will make a new, about 48-mile, 345 kV transmission line that will connect the Minco and Draper substations in Oklahoma.
  • NextEra Energy Transmission said the SPP board approved an industry expert panel recommendation for the company to build the Minco-Pleasant Valley-Draper transmission line project.
  • The project is expected to be online in 2024.
  • NEE stock earlier closed -0.4% at $73.27.
