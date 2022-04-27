Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares are gaining in extended trading after reporting rock-solid earnings on Wednesday evening.

The poultry producer reported Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18, a figure $0.50 above first quarter estimates, while notching a nearly 30% gain in revenue from the prior year to $4.24 billion and surpassing expectations by $140 million. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA of $501.8 million reflected a 97.7% increase from 2021.

The resilient margins were noted as particularly favorable given adverse inflation and supply chain dynamics during the quarter.

“Overall, I am very pleased with our team and their ability to navigate through volatile market conditions and grow our business both top and bottom line,” CEO Fabio Sandri said. “Our US business led the way in performance as our retail demand remained stable and foodservice recovered to pre-COVID levels. Equally important, our momentum in the retail branded business continued as consumer demand remained resilient despite inflationary headwinds.”

He added that staffing and pricing controls have been pivotal in protecting the company’s bottom line.

To be sure, Sandri cited weakness in the UK and Europe as sore spots for the business, especially as costs disproportionately accelerate. Likewise, “less than ideal grow out conditions and increasing grain costs” in Mexico were cited as a significant headwind.

“Moving forward, we will need to remain vigilant given significant inflationary headwinds challenging our entire business,” Sandri concluded. “Costs have dramatically increased in commodities, labor, logistics, and other operational inputs. To ensure our business continues to grow and creates value for all stakeholders, we must mitigate these impacts through operational efficiencies and growing with our Key Customers.”

Shares accelerated over 3% to the upside in after hours trading.