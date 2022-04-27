ServiceNow rises 8% on beating consensus, witnesses a 41% jump in contracts valued above $1M
Apr. 27, 2022 5:44 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Q1 shows a 26.5% surge in revenue to $1.72B, beating consensus by $20M.
- Subscription revenues jumped 26% Y/Y to $1,631M.
- Remaining performance obligations of $5.69B, representing growth of 29% Y/Y.
- Company had over 52 transactions over $1M in net new annual contract value in Q1 2022, representing 41% Y/Y growth.
- Current remaining performance obligations of $5.69B as of Q1 2022, representing 29% Y/Y growth.
- Q1 was another fantastic quarter of execution. NNACV growth accelerated year-over-year, driving the fastest Q1 growth we’ve seen since 2018,” said CFO Gina Mastantuono. “While enterprises are navigating a complex macro environment, our ability to continue delivering strong results exemplifies the resiliency of our business and the mission-critical nature of the Now Platform.”
- Q2 Guidance: Subscription revenue: $1.67B-$1.68B, cRPO +28%; Subscription gross profit margin 86%; Income from operations 25%; Free cash flow 31%. Non-GAAP operating margin 22%;
- FY Guidance: Subscription revenue: $7.03B-$7.04B.
- GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats expectations by $1.50.
- Stock climbs about 7.8% during post-market