Upwork stock surges postmarket on strong results, upbeat outlook
Apr. 27, 2022 5:52 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock surged ~13% postmarket on Wednesday after the firm reported Q1 earnings beat and issued guidance above Street view.
- Q1 revenue grew 24% Y/Y to $141.3M. Marketplace revenue was $129.4M, up 24%, while managed services revenue grew 33% to $11.9M.
- GSV in Q1 was just over $1B, up 27% Y/Y. GSV per active client grew 18% to $4,742, with more-tenured clients increasing their spend and the clients acquired in the past year maturing into higher-value clients.
- The company ended Q1 with ~793K active clients.
- UPWK projects Q2 non-GAAP loss per share to be $0.06-0.10, much narrower than consensus estimate of $0.21.
- Q2 revenue is expected to be $147M-151M, up 20% Y/Y at the midpoint, above consensus estimate of $142.43M.
- 2022 revenue is estimated to be $590M-610M. Consensus estimate is $595.40M.
- The company's suspension of operations in Russia and Belarus takes effect by May 1.
- UPWK expects to see a larger impact to Q2 revenue from the Ukraine war than Q1 due to winding down of contracts with talent and clients in Russia and Belarus by May 1, and also since all three months of Q2 will be affected by the war.
- UPWK stock declined ~43% YTD.