Sleep apnea solutions provider Inspire Medical invests in two private companies

  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), a medical technology company developing solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, on Wednesday reported equity investments in two private companies - Madison, Wis.-based EnsoData and Buffalo, N.Y.-based Ognomy.
  • INSP said it will make a $10M minority investment in EnsoData. The company has an FDA-approved sleep study analysis platform called EnsoSleep, which uses AI to analyze sleep test waveform data.
  • Ognomy helps in shifting diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea from the clinic to patients' homes. The company's app provides an interface between a patient and a sleep physician, and allows sleep studies to be sent directly to the patient.
  • INSP said it provided seed funding to Ognomy to further develop their platform and to initiate a pilot program intended to support its integration with INSP's Inspire Advisor Care Program starting in May. Inspire did not disclose the funding figure.
