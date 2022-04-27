Sleep apnea solutions provider Inspire Medical invests in two private companies
Apr. 27, 2022 5:53 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), a medical technology company developing solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, on Wednesday reported equity investments in two private companies - Madison, Wis.-based EnsoData and Buffalo, N.Y.-based Ognomy.
- INSP said it will make a $10M minority investment in EnsoData. The company has an FDA-approved sleep study analysis platform called EnsoSleep, which uses AI to analyze sleep test waveform data.
- Ognomy helps in shifting diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea from the clinic to patients' homes. The company's app provides an interface between a patient and a sleep physician, and allows sleep studies to be sent directly to the patient.
- INSP said it provided seed funding to Ognomy to further develop their platform and to initiate a pilot program intended to support its integration with INSP's Inspire Advisor Care Program starting in May. Inspire did not disclose the funding figure.
- INSP stock earlier closed -4.7% at $209.22.