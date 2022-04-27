The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday authorized additional exports of liquefied natural gas from the planned Golden Pass LNG Terminal in Texas and Magnolia LNG Terminal in Louisiana, as the U.S. seeks to boost LNG exports to Europe because of Russia's war with Ukraine.

The $10B Golden Pass LNG export project, jointly owned by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Qatar Petroleum, is expected become operational in 2024, with Magnolia LNG, owned by Glenfarne Group, planned to come online by 2026.

The two terminals are expected to produce more than 3B cf/day of natural gas, but Magnolia so far has not signed any contracts or customers.

Last month, the DoE approved expanded permits for Cheniere Energy's (NYSE:LNG) Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana and its Corpus Christi plant in Texas; the company says the facilities already are making more gas than is covered by previous export permits.

European gas prices surged as much as 20% in recent days after Russia cut off gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria.