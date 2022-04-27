Agnico Eagle Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 6:01 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- This will be AEM's first earnings report since it completed its merger with Kirkland Lake Gold in February.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B.
- Over the last 2 years, AEM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.