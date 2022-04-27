Mid America Apartment Communities boosts 2022 guidance

Text REIT made of wood cubes on white textured putty background. Abbreviation from "Real estate investment trust". Business concept. Square wood blocks. Top view, flat lay.

Victoriia Kovryha/iStock via Getty Images

Mid America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) on Wednesday has lifted its full-year guidance after the residential REIT's first-quarter earnings came in stronger-than-expected.

It sees adjusted core FFO of $7.30 per share in 2022 vs. $7.13 in the prior view.

Expects property revenue growth of 11.0% in 2022 compared with 9.0% in the previous forecast.

And net operating income growth is expected to be 13.5% this year, up from 11.0% in the prior assumption.

Meanwhile, Q1 rental revenues of $476.08M in Q1 increased from $425.01M in the year-ago period.

Q1 net operating income of $306.66M gained from $262.54M in Q1 2021.

Q1 core FFO of $1.97 per diluted share topped the average analyst estimate of $1.93 and climbed from $1.64 in Q1 a year ago.

Total property operating expenses were $303.16M in Q1, up from $294M in Q1 2021.

Same store net operating income of $294.7M rose from $251.94M in Q1 of last year.

Conference call on April 28 at 10:00 AM ET.

Towards the end of March, Mid-America Apartment Communities declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0875 per share.

