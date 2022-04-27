Mid America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) on Wednesday has lifted its full-year guidance after the residential REIT's first-quarter earnings came in stronger-than-expected.

It sees adjusted core FFO of $7.30 per share in 2022 vs. $7.13 in the prior view.

Expects property revenue growth of 11.0% in 2022 compared with 9.0% in the previous forecast.

And net operating income growth is expected to be 13.5% this year, up from 11.0% in the prior assumption.

Meanwhile, Q1 rental revenues of $476.08M in Q1 increased from $425.01M in the year-ago period.

Q1 net operating income of $306.66M gained from $262.54M in Q1 2021.

Q1 core FFO of $1.97 per diluted share topped the average analyst estimate of $1.93 and climbed from $1.64 in Q1 a year ago.

Total property operating expenses were $303.16M in Q1, up from $294M in Q1 2021.

Same store net operating income of $294.7M rose from $251.94M in Q1 of last year.

Conference call on April 28 at 10:00 AM ET.

Towards the end of March, Mid-America Apartment Communities declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0875 per share.