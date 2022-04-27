Atlassian FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 6:04 PM ETAtlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $703.87M (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.