Stryker Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 6:09 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- This will be SYK's first earnings report since it completed its acquisition of Vocera Communications.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (vs. $1.93 in prior year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.19B (vs. $3.95B in prior year).
- Over the last 2 years, SYK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.