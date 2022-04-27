PTC repurchased $120M of shares in Q1, says CFO
Apr. 27, 2022
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) repurchased shares worth $120M in Q1, CFO Kristian Talvitie said during the Q1 earnings call.
- Additional $5M of repurchases settled in early Q2.
- FY23 target is to return ~50% of free cash flows to shareholders via share repurchases, assuming debt/EBITDA is below 3x.
- The computer software and services company raised the low end of FY22 constant currency ARR guidance by $10M to be in the range of $1.625B-$1.660B.
- "This essentially reflects rolling our Q1 over performance through the remainder of the year," Talvitie said.
- Revenue of $505.23M (+9.4% y/y) beats by $22.76M
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.39 beats by $0.26.
- "Bookings were up double digits organically and high teens overall against the very strong COVID bounce back quarter we saw in Q1 of FY21," CEO James Heppelmann said.
- Shares were trading +8.58% post-market.