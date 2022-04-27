PTC repurchased $120M of shares in Q1, says CFO

Apr. 27, 2022 6:11 PM ETPTC Inc. (PTC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) repurchased shares worth $120M in Q1, CFO Kristian Talvitie said during the Q1 earnings call.
  • Additional $5M of repurchases settled in early Q2.
  • FY23 target is to return ~50% of free cash flows to shareholders via share repurchases, assuming debt/EBITDA is below 3x.
  • The computer software and services company raised the low end of FY22 constant currency ARR guidance by $10M to be in the range of $1.625B-$1.660B.
  • "This essentially reflects rolling our Q1 over performance through the remainder of the year," Talvitie said.
  • Revenue of $505.23M (+9.4% y/y) beats by $22.76M
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.39 beats by $0.26.
  • "Bookings were up double digits organically and high teens overall against the very strong COVID bounce back quarter we saw in Q1 of FY21," CEO James Heppelmann said.
  • Shares were trading +8.58% post-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.