Petrobras sells Albacora Leste oilfield in $2.2B deal - Reuters

Oil rig platform

Brasil2/iStock via Getty Images

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has sold the Albacora Leste oil field for $2.2B to Brazil oil company Petro Rio, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a report from the Brazil Journal financial blog.

In November, Petrobras (PBR) chose a consortium of Petro Rio and Cobra, a subsidiary of France's Vinci, to start talks on developing the Albacora offshore oilfield.

Separately, Petrobras (PBR) reported Q1 commercial production rose 2.4% Q/Q and 0.5% Y/Y to 2.46M boe/day, as it ramped up output for some platforms and added production wells in other fields.

Earlier this month, Petrobras (PBR) said it made another oil discovery in the Campos Basin, racking up another find in Brazil's offshore pre-salt area.

