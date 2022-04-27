KLA FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 6:49 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.82 (+25.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KLAC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
- On April 25, KLAC along with a number of other semiconductor companies saw their price targets cut at Morgan Stanley, ahead of earnings season, with the firm noting strength in analog and semiconductor capital equipment markets and weakness in vertical markets.