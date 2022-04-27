DexCom Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 7:05 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+57.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $623.97M (+23.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXCM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.