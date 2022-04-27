Southwestern Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 7:14 PM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (+63.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.