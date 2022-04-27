National Oilwell Varco Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 7:19 PM ETNOV Inc. (NOV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NOV has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.